Petersburg organization spreads holiday cheer with Thanksgiving giveaway

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg organization created to make change gave away dozens of turkeys and other food on Tuesday to help those in need have a good Thanksgiving.

"Today, we're giving away turkeys to anybody that needs one along with potatoes and any other sides that come with it," Quan Muhammad, M.O.V.E.'s co-founder, said.

M.O.V.E., which stands for "Motivate Other Voices Everywhere", was founded about two years ago.

"Basically, it's about giving back to the community, especially Petersburg," Muhammad said.

The small group is privately funded and often is self-funded.

"I think it's wonderful we have private citizens that do stuff like that. We need a little bit more people, a little more generosity for people, show a little bit more love," one Petersburg resident said.

Justin Ingram saw a Facebook post about the event and decided to join as a volunteer.

"It's exactly what I think our community needs right now and not just Petersburg. I think it spreads out. I'm from Chesterfield and I came down here and I think all communities need people like this making a difference, stepping up and doing things that are helping everybody out," Ingram said.

While the organization quickly moved all the food out faster than anticipated, it filled a need for the community.

"The need is absolutely great. A lot of people need help and assistance and I'm glad we have folks to come here to help us to take care of it," Howatrd Myers, a member of Petersburg's City Council, said.

Dozens of turkeys were handed out on Tuesday, translating to a lot of families having a festive meal come Thanksgiving.