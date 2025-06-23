New $9 million water tower to support Petersburg's growth and infrastructure

PETERSBURG, Va. — A massive new water tower rising into the Petersburg skyline will soon play a crucial role in the city's future development plans.

The 2 million gallon water tower is part of a larger $55 million infrastructure upgrade project aimed at supporting new homes, industries, and improving fire protection throughout the city.

"It's such an important project for the City, the City's been needing this for well over 50 years to improve their system and to provide adequate water pressure and waste water collection systems for future growth through the entire portion of the city, the southeast portion of the city," Michael Luning said.

The mega water tower has a 100-year life span and is strategically positioned within sight of the city's industrial complex and multiple pharmaceutical facilities. It will also provide water to the future casino.

The tower is expected to be operational and filled with water by September 1.

