Why Petersburg neighbors, businesses are being urged to 'conserve water now'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- People who live and work in Petersburg are being asked to "conserve water now" because of construction at the city’s main water line from Lake Chesdin.

"Contractors are onsite working to repair the line," Petersburg officials wrote in an email Wednesday evening.

Officials noted that the city will have to isolate the line, which could mean loss of water or low water pressure for some customers.

Staffers will be monitoring the levels of the city's six large water storage tanks and are working to expedite the repair, officials said.

"The water is safe to use at this time, but residents are being asked to use as little tap water as possible until further notice," officials said.

Officials noted that the water conservation request was not a boil water notice.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call 804-733-2407.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

