Petersburg police searching for missing, endangered man who has Alzheimer's disease

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

George Carr Jr., 60, was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

Police say Carr has Alzheimer's disease. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for him Thursday night.

State police say Carr walks with a cane and could be wearing a blue and green plaid jacket and red plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Petersburg police at 804-732-4222 or submit a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.