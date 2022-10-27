Watch Now
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark

Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 27, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg community is morning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.

The Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday that Clark had passed.

The Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department also posted condolences, stating Clark volunteered with their department for 20 years.

Clark was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in October of 2019.

CBS 6's Wayne Covil spoke with Clark in February of 2022 about a clinical trial in Phoenix that he was going to participate in.

