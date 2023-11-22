Petersburg Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers to help feed the community this holiday season

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A couple of hours volunteering just twice a month can make a big difference in a person's life.

FeedMore, a food bank and charity organization, says it needs volunteers for its "Meals on Wheels" program in the Tri-Cities, specifically in Petersburg.

Chief Operating Officer at FeedMore, Michael Kenny, says their home-cooked meals are easy to warm up at home.

"All they have to do is put it in the microwave and heat it up," Kenny said.

Two-thirds of what FeedMore does is accomplished by volunteers. But now, their Petersburg program is in desperate need of a helping hand.

“Since the Pandemic, we’ve had a shortage of Volunteers in Petersburg and that Tri-Cities Area has gotten hit harder," Kenny said.

So what exactly does FeedMore need?

“We need Twice as many as we have today. Currently today we have 49 active volunteers, meaning they Volunteer on a consistent basis. We need to have at least twice that many, if not even more," Kenny said.

He says it isn't difficult or time-consuming to volunteer.

“A volunteer needs to come in at least twice a month," Kenny said.

While the meals are prepared in Richmond, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in the Tri-Cities would only have to drive to Colonial Heights to pick them up.

Executive Director of the Colonial Heights Food Pantry Warren Hammonds says the reward for volunteering is priceless.

"It will pay you back more than what you’re thinking it gives the community, it’s a good feeling.”

If you would like to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, you can call 804-521-2500 to sign up.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!