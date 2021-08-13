Contractor cuts Petersburg's main water line from Lake Chesdin: 'Conserve water now'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being urged to "conserve water now" after the city's main water line from Lake Chesdin was severed by a contractor Friday morning.

"The water is safe to use at this time, even though residents may experience low pressure," Petersburg Communications Director Joanne Williams said.

Officials noted that the conservation notice is not a boil water notice.

Williams said more than 2,000 gallons of water were being lost per minute from the break, which was caused by a crew cutting brush and trees for Dominion Power.

"The City has coordinated with Dominion to secure the site before commencing with repairs to the water transmission line," Williams said. "The City’s contractor is on standby to make the necessary repairs."

Officials warned that some customers could lose water or have low pressure as crews need to "isolate the line" during repairs.

"City staff will be monitoring the levels of the six large water storage tanks throughout the disruption and will be working to expedite the repair," Williams said.

Officials urged the following mandatory conservation measures:

Operation of water fountains is prohibited.

Washing of paved areas is prohibited, except for immediate health and safety requirements.

Replenish swimming pools only to levels necessary to maintain health and safety.

Water gardens, plants, and established landscapes only during the night, between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any day.

Wash non-commercial vehicles only one day a week, using a handheld hose having an automatic shut off nozzle. Commercial washing businesses are exempt.

May water new landscape during the first thirty (30) days after planting after 30 days, water only during the night, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Residents and businesses with questions can call 804-733-2407, city officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

