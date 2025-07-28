Petersburg library offers cool refuge and free programs during triple-digit heat wave

PETERSBURG, Va. — As temperatures push toward 100 degrees this week, the Petersburg Public Library is inviting residents to escape the dangerous heat while enjoying free programs and services. The city is encouraging those without air conditioning to take advantage of the library's cool environment during the extreme weather conditions.

"The heat index is too much for anybody to be outside this week, for any length of time," Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, who held the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Camp inside the library on Monday, said. "It is amazing the library has this venue to be able to engage our children, in the manner in which we are doing so."

The library offers a variety of free activities throughout the week, including yoga classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, exercise classes on Wednesdays, and computer classes daily.

Visitors can also access family genealogy resources in the Special Collections Room.

"We invite you to come out of the heat, use the library and take part in the many programs and activities we have going on here," said Wayne Crocker, Director of Library Services.

Art enthusiasts can enjoy monthly exhibits featuring local artists, while music lovers can attend "Jazz In The Stacks" on the second Friday of each month.

"Come in and see the art as well as enjoy jazz," Crocker said.

The library also houses the Market at PPL, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and beverages.

"There's very few places in downtown Petersburg where you can get fresh fruits and vegetables and this is the place you can come," Crocker said. "You can get potato chips, you can get a snack, you can get a drink, a sandwich and pretty soon, we'll be opening a learning kitchen here at the library, where you can get soup and a salad."

Visitors also have access to 50 public computers with internet connectivity.

The Petersburg Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 201 W Washington Street, the library is accessible via the city bus route, which is free to ride.



