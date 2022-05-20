Petersburg library's $3.5 million addition offers a new place for you to learn

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The newest wing of Petersburg's new library officially opened with a Thursday night ribbon cutting.

The 6,000-square-foot, $3.5 million addition features an events center, a conference room, and an expanded wellness center.

Petersburg Library Services Director Wayne Crocker said he hoped people would use the space to learn.

"You know some people learn by books and some people learn by videos and some people learn by listening to people and listening to special programs," Crocker said. "We're going to have some very special programs, especially for children in this particular space."

The library, which opened in 2014, is located at 201 West Washington Street in Petersburg.