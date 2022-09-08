Former head of controversial Petersburg landfill behind bars

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The former head of a controversial landfill in Petersburg is behind bars tonight, pleading guilty in federal court to multiple charges.

For several years, the landfill was the center of controversy about the smell it produced.

In September 2009 when the City of Petersburg sold its landfill, Rob Guidry was in charge of the acquisition.

Within several years, the landfill grew.

"Currently today we take in 90% of the Tri-Cities and Central Virginia waste. 10% would be out-of-state waste," Guidry said.

Guidry said that's about 650 tons a day and with it came controversy. Many people reached out to the CBS6 Problem Solvers about the foul odor.

"On the worst days, it would just make you want to throw up," Kristin Wray who shops within sight of the landfill said.

"When it was bad, it was a stench that you did not want to even get out of your car and walk into this building," Warren Hammonds who works within sight of the landfill said.

"Customers would complain and they would ask us what the smell was," Damon Cannady who works within sight of the landfill said.

After our stories and many complaints from the public, the Department of Environmental Quality stepped in, the landfill shut down, the company was closed by the federal government.

On Wednesday, Guidry was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for a multi-million dollar fraud scheme. He is now ordered to pay back nearly $10.5 million to victims.

Those who work nearby said nowadays, you can notice a big difference.

"Like we're outside today, it's pleasant," Cannady said. "General rule, it definitely was not a smell produced on a daily basis like it was before."

"Much more pleasant. You can now walk outside without putting this on. I used to want to tower this because I was outside smelling the stench," Hammonds said.

The landfill is now owned and operated by Meridan Waste, who DEQ said is working well with them in response to concerns.

As it stands now, DEQ said the landfill is undergoing final closure which includes making improvements to side slopes and installing a permanent cap across the former disposal area.

In an email to CBS6, DEQ said "they are approximately 50 percent done and we anticipate final closure to be complete by spring of 2023."

While the landfill today doesn't take trash, it is still being used as a transfer station.

Once the closure is completed, DEQ said the groundwater and cap will continue to be monitored for the next 30 years.

DEQ also said they are confident what is being done by the owner now will protect both human health and the environment.