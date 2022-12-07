This Petersburg organization hopes to prepare young men for future opportunities: 'What we do is significant'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg organization is providing young people with the tools to build a successful future to help to keep them on the right path.

Scott Johnson said the Petersburg Kappa League provides vast enrichment opportunities for students, from STEM activities, educational trips, HBCU college tours and connections with scholarship opportunities and science opportunities.

The organization hopes to show young men a world of possibilities so they are ready for when opportunities come along.

"Once they put on this Kappa League coat of arms, they understand you are no longer yourself. You now represent Kappa League and what Kappa League stands for, which is leadership development. That's what we do," Johnson said.

Organizers with the Kappa League said the mentoring program is making a positive mark in the metro area. In the five years since they've been established in Petersburg, they have assisted nearly 150 young men. Of those, 37 are in college.

"We know what we do is significant. We see that through having our 100% graduation rate of our young men graduating from high school and college right now," Johnson said.

Cameron Whitney, a once shy ninth grader, said he feels prepared for the future and is proud of how he's grown through the program.

"But as soon as I joined Petersburg Kappa League, I started coming out of my shell. I'm kind of a loud kid now and also I will be able to absolutely find my way through college, financially and socially, and I also even have a plan for what I'm going to do after college and I have it all thanks to Petersburg Kappa League," Whitney said.

Nationwide, the Kappa Leadership Development League, or Kappa League, is the flagship initiative of the Guide Right Service Program. Petersburg's chapter will soon be celebrating its five-year anniversary on December 10 at an anniversary gala in Chester.

Johnson and other Kappa members are exited for the future and are hopeful about the leaders they are preparing to guide the community.