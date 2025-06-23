House fire in Petersburg spreads to neighboring home

PETERSBURG, Va. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Petersburg.

The fire broke out in a home at the intersection of West Wythe and Perry streets on Monday evening.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil is at the scene and shared a photo that shows a house destroyed by flames and a neighboring home with what appears to be heavy damage from the fire.

Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Service said in a Facebook post that the neighboring house ignited because of radiant heat.

We are working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

