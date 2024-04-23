Watch Now
29 families relocated following fire at Petersburg hotel

Amanda Bishop
Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 23, 2024
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A fire at a Petersburg hotel Tuesday afternoon has forced 29 families to relocate to nearby hotels, the city says.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at the American Inn in Petersburg on 2209 County Drive.

The city says the fire was coming from rooms on the hotel's second floor, and was deemed under control in 25 minutes.

No residents were injured, and one Petersburg firefighter was treated for minor burns on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

