Man killed at Petersburg motel; homicide investigation underway

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Petersburg motel.

Police were called to the Budget Motor Inn in the 2100 block of Jamestown Road at about 2:04 a.m. Tuesday.

"While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a report of a gunshot victim," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. "Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.