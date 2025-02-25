Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed at Petersburg motel; homicide investigation underway

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 25, 2025
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Petersburg motel.

Police were called to the Budget Motor Inn in the 2100 block of Jamestown Road at about 2:04 a.m. Tuesday.

"While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a report of a gunshot victim," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said. "Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone