Petersburg sees significant drop in homicides as crime statistics shift: 'There’s a lot of positives'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg experienced a notable reduction in its murder rate, which has been cut in half compared to the previous year. However, other crimes, including aggravated assault, rape, and robbery, saw an 8% increase in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian discussed the positive trends in the city while acknowledging the challenges that law enforcement faces.

“Right now we are almost at full capacity in terms of budgeted positions for law enforcement," Christian said.

The homicide count dropped from 23 people killed in 2023 to 11 people killed in 2024, a 52% decrease.

Christian attributed the drop not only to the efforts of his officers but also to community involvement.

“As a result of some of the calls we receive from our citizens, people being more aware of their surroundings and things that just look out of place, we’ve been able to get in front of some of these issues and reduce our homicide rate,” he said.

Some residents expressed a sense of safety despite the overall increase in some crime rates.

“Overall, living in Petersburg, I do feel safe," resident Jannay Dickerson said. "However I feel like anywhere you go, there’s a risk. But here yes, I do feel safe."

Business owner Susan Steward said she "absolutely feels safe" in the city.

"I’ve been here since 1998, and I really have never felt unsafe in the City of Petersburg,” she said.

As the city prepares for the opening of a new casino, Christian highlighted the importance of planning for future growth.

“We can’t prepare when the casino gets here, we’re preparing now and having those conversations about increased budgets,” he said.

The police department will likely need to add several dozen officers and additional equipment, including new patrol cars before the casino opens.

“There’s a lot of positives that’s going on in our city," Christian said.

