Man trapped in basement of collapsed home, rescue effort underway

City of Petersburg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 14:21:50-04

PETERBURG, Va. -- A rescue effort is underway in Petersburg after a building collapsed and trapped a man in the basement of a man along the 1400 block of Halifax Street.

Rescue crews were working Monday afternoon to stabilize the home to the point where it was safe to attempt to rescue the man trapped inside.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said the man was responsive as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

