Petersburg Holiday Parade 'is so cool!'

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ben Brady in the video player above.

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Holiday Parade returned in-person for 2021 and took place Saturday afternoon.

This year's theme was, “I’m Dreaming of a COVID Safe Holiday Season.”

"The parade is so cool," said one girl who hopes to attend every parade Petersburg and Colonial Heights have to offer.

One woman said she came out because she heard there was going to be a parade.

"It's nice and friendly and everybody get along and just watch the parade, have fun," she said. "And the kids, they enjoy it."