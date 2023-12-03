'Feel-good' Petersburg Holiday Parade keeps 'that Christmas magic going'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Holiday Parade, dubbed "an old-fashioned community parade," took place Saturday afternoon.

“Winter Wonderland" was the theme of this year's parade, which featured marching bands and color guards, school and youth groups as well as area clubs, organizations and businesses.

"I love coming because I love to see the community coming together, and we need more events like this to get everybody together," said one woman attending the parade.

"This is the most magical time of the year," said another parade attendee. "Just to keep the magic and the spirit of Christmas alive."

The parade concluded with Santa riding on the back of a Petersburg firetruck.

