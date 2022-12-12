This Petersburg program is providing hands-on experience while helping students: 'It's priceless'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Christmas came early for some sixth graders in Petersburg thanks to a special program at Petersburg High School.

It was a busy day for a group of second and third-year cosmetology students at Petersburg High School who spent the day getting their firsthand experience doing hair. Those on the receiving end were sixth-grade students from Blandford Academy.

"It was for free! It was cool how they invited us here so they could do our hair," Kaylani Stallworth, one of the students, said.

Nearly 200 Petersburg High students participate in the cosmetology and barber program. Those in their third year will take the state test to get their license.

"So they're walking out of here, licensed cosmetologist before they walk out of here with a high school diploma," Angela Glasgow, a cosmetology instructor, said.

In order to pass the state test, students need practical experience.

"The best way for us to get the experience that our students need is to give back to the kids right here in Petersburg City Schools that need services done," Glasgow said.

Armani Ward is one of those students who took advantage of the opportunity.

"Well, I was kinda nervous when I first came but at the same time, I was excited to come here to get my hair done. I was really excited to get my hair done because you know, it's been in a ponytail," Ward said.

The sixth-grade student wasn't the only one a little nervous about the experience.

"It was new, I was nervous but it was fun, it was a great experience," Demecia Thompson, one cosmetology student, said.

This more than three-day event will see more than 70 sixth-grade students. The best part about it? The hair cuts are completely free.

"It's priceless, absolutely priceless," Glasgow said.

The cosmetology program has grown tremendously over the past nine years that Glasgow has been involved, so much so that she is envisioning the day the school will be able to expand past its 20 chairs.