Social media threat closes Petersburg High School Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An alleged threat posted to social media has closed Petersburg High School for in-person learning Friday, according to officials with the school district.

Those officials said they learned about the threat Thursday and immediately alerted Petersburg Police.

"Please encourage your student not to repost any threat that they find on social media," officials with the school system wrote. "We ask that parents and guardians speak with their students about the consequences of making these types of statements, whether they are speaking to other students or making comments on social media,"

Administrators, who did not elaborate on the specifics of the threat, stressed that whoever is responsible could face criminal charges.

Since the school will be closed, students will need to complete their posted assignments virtually, officials said.

