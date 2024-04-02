Petersburg awarded grant to expand community education on heart health

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Petersburg community will soon be getting new help in the fight for heart health. The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Molina Healthcare of Virginia is partnering with the American Heart Association to increase heart health for at-risk individuals.

Molina Healthcare awarded the American Heart Association a $35,000 grant to provide resources to Petersburg to support blood pressure screenings, expand community education on heart health and provide tool and resources to monitor blood pressure from home.

Part of the collaboration will mean free blood pressure screenings taking place each week at the Petersburg Public Library.

Those screenings will happen each Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. And individuals identified as needing additional care will be connected to a provider through Central Virginia Health Services.

“Heart disease can be preventable with the right knowledge and access to proper care, and the MolinaCares Heart Health Initiative will help provide both,” said Bill Phipps, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Virginia. “This partnership will give Petersburg residents the information they need to be proactive in their health outcomes.”

The American Heart Association reports that nearly 40% of Petersburg residents have high blood pressure. Overtime experts say that could lead to heart disease and could cause a heart attack.

"We want to meet people where they are," said Robin Gahan, Vice President of Community Impact with the American Heart Association. "In bringing blood pressure monitoring devices and education beyond the walls of the doctor’s office, we hope to help people in our community live longer, healthier lives."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!