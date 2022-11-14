Petersburg Police respond to double shooting

Watch Now
PETERSBURG, Va. — Police responded to a double shooting Monday afternoon near Grant Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, but Petersburg Police did not give details about the extent of their injuries.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett the victims were getting off of a school bus when the shooting happened. Sources also said one of the victims is 15 years old and has life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

