Petersburg Police respond to double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police responded to a double shooting Monday afternoon near Grant Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, but Petersburg Police did not give details about the extent of their injuries.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett the victims were getting off of a school bus when the shooting happened. Sources also said one of the victims is 15 years old and has life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

