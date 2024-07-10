Two injured in Petersburg gas station shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two people are injured after they were shot multiple times at a Petersburg gas station, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening on the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road in the Town & Country Convenience store parking lot.

One victim is facing life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have more information on this shooting, police ask you to call 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!