Two injured in Petersburg gas station shooting

WTVR
Poster image - 2024-07-09T212015.059.jpg
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jul 09, 2024

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two people are injured after they were shot multiple times at a Petersburg gas station, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening on the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road in the Town & Country Convenience store parking lot.

One victim is facing life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have more information on this shooting, police ask you to call 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

