Petersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles awards $2,500 scholarships to 30 high school graduates

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles honored 30 high school graduates Thursday night with $2,500 scholarships to help fund their higher education.

The recipients were selected from 10 different schools, representing top academic achievers from each institution.

One scholarship recipient described the award as the culmination of years of hard work and offered encouragement to other students.

"Just don't give up no matter how hard things get. I almost fell into that drove where I was at the bottom, and I just felt like I didn't know anything. But once you have a good support system and the people that build you up around school, you'll be fine, perfectly fine," Dinwiddie High School graduate Christian Lewis said.

In addition to the scholarships totaling $75,000, the Eagles also donated $28,500 to 11 different Tri-City nonprofits, bringing their total community contribution to $103,500.

