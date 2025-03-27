Petersburg FOE raises thousands for the community through events like bingo night: 'People helping people'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Although not widely known, the Petersburg chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) has been serving the community for more than a century.

Through events like Bingo Night, the FOE has donated thousands of dollars back to the community. In 2024, the Eagles raised nearly $423,000 for various community initiatives.

One of the recipients was the Colonial Heights Library, where story time is popular for parents and children.

“It means a lot to us. It means that we’re going to be able to do more for our Summer Reading Program this year,” said Ann Dawson from the Colonial Heights Library.

Crater Community Hospice, a nonprofit organization, also benefited from this generosity.

Zach Holt from Crater Community Hospice commented, “The opportunity for us to receive these funds goes directly into care for patients and families that live in our community.”

Most of the $423,000 raised stays local.

“Our motto is ‘People Helping People.’ I think we’re living up to that,” said Jim Humphries.

After Hurricane Helene, the Eagles made a notable decision, providing $22,000 to Samaritan’s Purse to help hurricane victims.

On a recent bingo night, donations included funds for Dinwiddie Middle School baseball and Colonial Heights High School's after-prom event. One of the donations was $1,500 to a local high school, and an additional $3,000 was donated to Life Christian Academy for a weekend retreat for middle and high school students.

“This totally and honestly makes it possible, it makes it happen,” said Alison Hurley with Life Christian Academy.

Humphries explained the organization’s long-standing mission. “A lot of people say, ‘Who are the Eagles? What do they do?’ We raise money and help the community in different ways and charitable ways that different government programs can’t reach or other people can’t help fund.”

For recipients in the Tri-Cities area, the Eagles are truly a blessing. Hurley added, “Then you think about the generosity of the hearts that are in this organization, and that moves me.”

Dawson echoed her sentiments, stating, “It’s huge. Yes, it’s huge. I mean, it’s a big donation for us. We’re extremely grateful to have received it. It’s just an awesome thing for us to get.”

Those playing bingo understand exactly where their money is going.

“It’s a lot; I’m sure it helps plenty of organizations out here,” said Susan Aleaga, a bingo player.

More than $100,000 of the $423,000 in donations went to scholarships for high school seniors across the Tri-Cities. The goal for 2025 is to raise even more money and, once again, give it all back to the community.

