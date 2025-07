PETERSBURG, Va. — A flood emergency was issued for the Petersburg area Monday night until 2:15 a.m. Tuesday per the National Weather Service.

Life threatening flash flooding is occurring with multiple active water rescues. Seek higher ground if you are in a flood-prone area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

