Petersburg first responders surprise boy with parade for his fifth birthday

Little Richard got a birthday surprise when police, firefighters, and first responders paraded past his Petersburg home.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 23, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Richard Lee Harris turned five years old on Tuesday, but he got a big birthday surprise celebration over the weekend.

Petersburg police, fire and EMS crews lined the block to honk and cheer for Harris's birthday, parade-style.

His mom, Carol, said he loves police officers and first responders.

Harris is a type one diabetic, so he can't do traditional birthday activities like filling up with cake and ice cream. And his fourth birthday celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this birthday is certainly one he won't forget.

"It was just so amazing. I mean, I have never ever seen anything like this in my life," said Carol. "I was so happy to be a resident of Petersburg."

