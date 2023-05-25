Driver clips firefighter outside Petersburg fire station

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg firefighter was hospitalized after he was hit by a car outside the Market Street Fire Station on Thursday afternoon.

When Engine 8 pulled up to the fire station to back into a bay, the driver turned on the engine's red lights and two firefighters got out to help back up the fire engine, Wayne Covil reported.

“The fire apparatus was parked here, the guys were getting off, as they were going to back up behind us, and as that was going on, a vehicle came, as these vehicles are now, and came and clipped the firefighter in the street," Petersburg Battalion Chief A.G. Ross said.

The firefighter's condition was not immediately released.

The driver who hit the firefighter was ticketed for failing to yield to emergency equipment.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.