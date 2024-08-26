New Petersburg Fire Chief Wayne Hoover shares 'number one goal' with CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil

PETERSBURG, Va. -- When Wayne Hoover was sworn-in as the new interim Petersburg Fire Chief on Monday, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil was the only media member present to ask Hoover questions about the department's direction.

"Probably my number one goal is to try to get back to full staffing as soon as possible, to make sure we are mission ready everyday, ever hour," Hoover said about the department he was tapped to lead. "Some very, very dedicated men and women in this organization."

Hoover began his firefighting career in Petersburg back in 1989.

Watch: After staffing sinks, Petersburg firefighters say things are looking up

A few years later, a job change took him to Colonial Heights where he moved up through the ranks to chief in May 2020.

Known as an advocate for firefighters, the opportunity to help Petersburg arose shortly after he retired from Colonial Heights in July.

"I’m not a fire chief who is going to sit in the office," he said. "You’re going to see me a lot in the field. I want to get to know everybody."

In addition to staffing, Hoover said Petersburg firefighters needed better equipment.

"At the end of the day, what means the most is that we get the trucks on the road, we get the right people to the right situation," he said.

The chief said the department planned to be more active on social media as a way to help show the community the positive impact firefighters can make.

