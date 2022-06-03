Petersburg had single working fire engine for several hours Friday, sources say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia’s Office of Emergency Medical Services confirmed to WTVR CBS 6 Friday that there is now an open investigation into the Petersburg Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

However, the agency would not provide any other details about their probe.

The news comes after sources told WTVR CBS 6 that the Office of Emergency Medical Services pulled a Petersburg fire engine out of service Friday afternoon due to an out-of-date state inspection sticker.

For several hours Friday the city only had one working fire engine and currently has no ladder trucks, according to those sources.

Additionally, one fire station had firefighters riding in an ambulance due to the lack of engines.

The department is supposed to have a minimum of three fire engines and one ladder truck. Normally the city has seven engines and one ladder truck.

A spokesperson for Petersburg Fire said that one engine was enroute back from the repair shop and they expect four engines to be in-service Friday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.