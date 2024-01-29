After staffing hits all-time low, Petersburg firefighters say things are looking up: 'I’m loving it so far'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Nick Booth represents the future of the Petersburg Fire Department.

The 20-year-old recruit recently graduated from initial training and is now working inside a fire station to gain more hands-on experience.

"I’m hoping to stay here long term, get me some seniority," Booth said about his career goals. "I don’t plan on leaving Petersburg. I’m loving it so far, I love the city."

Booth's positive review of both his job at the fire department and the city he's now sworn to protect comes after what can only be described as tough years for both the department and the city.

Petersburg Firefighters have faced both equipment and manpower issues which has resulted in mandatory overtime and the temporary closing of Station Five.

"It’s hard to describe," Petersburg Fire Captain Melvin Smith said. "We’ve been used to doing more with less anyway. The last 24 months have been really rough."

Smith hopes those rough times are coming to an end.

"Today is an exciting time," he said. "We got a brand new engine. We got the new Tiller Truck. We got a lot of good things going for us, I couldn’t be happier now."

One reason for the positivity is more people.

Ten graduates of the recent recruit school are now running calls.

"Staffing levels were at an all-time low," Interim Petersburg Fire Chief Chris Magann said.

The department is still working to fill 14 openings.

"The staffing issues have been really hard on the guys," Smith said. "We’ve been burnt out and didn’t even really really we were burnt out."

While anyone can apply, the fire department is looking for pre-qualified, career-experienced firefighters who can quickly move into positions after a short recruit school.

"I think by the end of the year, absolutely we are looking to have every position filled," Magann said. "With [the city's] help, we’re looking to place an order for maybe one or two fire trucks in this budget year."

Firefighters were also given new gear to wear.

"This is my first time in 12 years being here, I’ve got two brand new sets of gear, very excited, I can switch out as needed," Smith said.

