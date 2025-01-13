Fire Chief Wayne Hoover is making changes within the Petersburg Fire Department

PETERSBURG, Va. — Four months into his leadership, Chief Wayne Hoover is initiating changes within the Petersburg Fire Department aimed at enhancing operations and addressing long-standing staffing shortages.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, Hoover acknowledged the challenges the department has faced over the past several years.

“It’s no secret to anyone for the last probably four or five years we’ve been dealing with staffing issues, we’ve been dealing with apparatus issues, we’ve been dealing with station interior and exterior repair issues,” he said.

Hoover reported that the department currently has 10 recruits in training, scheduled to graduate on January 31.

He expressed optimism that the department is nearing full staffing for the first time in several years.

“We’re ordering another engine. We’re ordering another tractor drawn aerial,” he added.

WTVR Fire Chief Wayne Hoover

Among his achievements, Hoover has successfully reintroduced the department's EMS ambulance service, with units now handling one or sometimes two medic calls daily.

“What it means is you don’t have to rely so much on mutual aid, a long response time or what have you,” Hoover said.

To further engage the community, Hoover has prioritized enhancing the department's presence on social media.

“What we’re showing now is what we do on a daily basis. The 100 good things that are happening in this community,” he said.

Firefighter Shania Inge said that Chief Hoover demonstrates support for his team.

“Just working with firefighters on what firefighters want. Overall we’re just looking at a very progressive, new department coming up,” Inge said.

In addition to enhancing staff recruitment initiatives, which include seeking applicants with previous experience, Hoover has focused on communication and motivation within the department.

“When I interviewed with him, he was very energetic, and passionate about answering questions I had,” newly-hired firefighter Sean McManus shared.

The fire administration is also preparing for a physical relocation, moving closer to downtown into a city-owned building that was previously vacant.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.