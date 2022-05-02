Officers were called to help with his home eviction. Now police are investigating his death.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg man died during a Monday morning home eviction.

A Petersburg Sheriff's Deputy and a landlord went to a Grant Avenue home at about 11 a.m. Monday to serve an eviction notice, according to Virginia State Police.

"During their encounter with the adult male resident, the sheriff's deputy requested assistance from the Petersburg Police Department," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan wrote. "When officers arrived, the officers and deputy entered the house and encountered the male resident armed with a shotgun. As the law enforcement personnel engaged with the male, the shotgun was discharged and the adult male was shot."

The man, whose name has not been released, died at the home.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

"No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the incident," Shehan's email continued. "There was no one else inside the residence at the time of the incident."

