Petersburg emergency medical services at risk amid stalled contract negotiations

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg residents may face uncertainty about emergency medical response after July 1 as negotiations between the city and its longtime ambulance provider have stalled.

Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, which has provided emergency medical services in Petersburg for 80 years, says its agreement with the city expired in January 2024, and without a new agreement, they will stop service on July 1.

"If we don't hear back, come July 1st, we will no longer be offering that service," said Jennifer Lewis, Southside Virginia Emergency Crew.

The emergency crew handles approximately 10,000 calls annually, with about 25% occurring between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Lewis says their current nighttime staffing is insufficient.

"Two units at night is not enough to cover the city's need for EMS service. Roughly 25 percent of our calls occur from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.," Lewis said.

Petersburg residents expressed concern about the potential service disruption.

"They should have got it fixed yesterday. So yes it needs to be all the key players get at the table, talk and try to rectify the situation," one resident said.

"I am absolutely concerned about our emergency crew being able to service our people in the city," another resident said.

The City of Petersburg provides about $650,000 annually to the emergency crew for operating expenses, which covers approximately 67% of their budget. The crew bills for the remaining 33%.

Petersburg Fire Department has recently established two medic units to handle emergency calls in the city and is preparing contingency plans.

"We would certainly like to negotiate an agreement to keep Southside Virginia Emergency Crew in place," said Wayne Hoover, Petersburg Fire Department Chief.

If negotiations fail, Hoover says the department has alternatives ready.

"We have contacts throughout Central Virginia if we needed to bring in contractual services while we continue to add to our fleet," Hoover said.

Despite the uncertainty, city officials insist emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

"What I can guarantee the citizens of Petersburg, if we're not able to reach an agreement, that they will not see a lapse in service July 1st," Hoover said. "Whether that's Petersburg's Fire Department providing it all, providing some with an outside contractor, I can assure you we're not going to allow the citizens to go without."

