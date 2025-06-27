Petersburg secures emergency medical services through agreement with Southside Virginia Emergency Crew

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg has signed a memorandum of understanding with Southside Virginia Emergency Crew (SVEC) to continue providing advanced medical care to city residents.

The agreement ensures that SVEC, which has served Petersburg for 80 years, will continue responding to medical emergencies alongside Petersburg Fire and EMS.

"Southside signing with Petersburg helps the citizens, helps our agency and overall helps everything EMS related," said Ronnie Catron, SVEC deputy director.

Under the agreement, Petersburg Fire and EMS will provide one 24-hour unit while SVEC will operate multiple ambulances.

"Right now by the MOU, we're responsible for having one, 24-hour unit so that's where we are going to start," said Chief Wayne Hoover of Petersburg Fire & EMS.

SVEC will maintain a stronger presence with multiple units available throughout the day.

"Three units up during the day. Two will be 24 hours. And Monday through Friday we will have a nine to five peak truck, all ALS," Catron said.

The emergency crew has seen a substantial increase in 911 medical calls over the past five years, now averaging 10,000 calls annually.

"Our average call volume is 20 to 25 calls per 24 hours. So these doors get opened and these trucks get run a lot," Catron said.

Petersburg Fire and EMS is still determining which fire station will house their fire medic unit. Additionally, a new fire station is expected to be built near the permanent casino site, which will include another fire medic unit for EMS calls in the city.

For Petersburg residents and workers, the agreement provides peace of mind knowing emergency medical services will be available when needed.

"Well I think that's a good thing, because we need protection, we need to know that there's someone that's going to respond when we need and it will just give us an additional backup and peace of mind," said Cindy Thompson, who works in Petersburg.

The collaboration between the emergency crew and fire department creates what many see as an ideal arrangement for emergency medical care in the city.

"We have a lot of people who rely on them to come when they are called," Thompson said.

