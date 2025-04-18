Petersburg repairs manhole cover after woman says it totaled her car

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg city crews began repairs Thursday on a problematic manhole on East Fillmore Street that a woman said damaged her car earlier this week.

She says a manhole cover totaled her car

CBS 6 cameras returned to the scene Thursday morning as workers addressed the hazardous dip in the road that preceded the manhole cover.

Officials determined the depression was caused by both water and sewer line leaks beneath the street.

Jerry Byerly, Petersburg's Public Works Director, explained the comprehensive repair process now underway.

"We're going to dig it up, right now they are repairing the sewer line. Once they get the sewer line repaired, then we will move over to the water line, fix the water line," Byerly said. "The water line leaked which caused wash out under the sewer line which caused the sewer line to drop. Once stuff compacts like that and drops, then the asphalt settles, that's why you had the low spot before the manhole."

While previous attempts to patch the problem had been made over the past few years, officials are now implementing a more permanent solution.

The repairs were expected to take several hours to complete, after which the section of East Fillmore Street will be repaved and reopened to traffic.

