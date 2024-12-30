Two injured in Petersburg drive-by, police searching for shooters

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Petersburg Sunday night, according to police and witnesses.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Midget Mart on West Washington Street around 11:30 p.m. The victims — a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was shot in the ankle, while the man was shot in the leg and backside, according to Petersburg Police.

Charles Bullock heard the shooting from inside his business across the street.

"Probably around 15 rounds went out in very rapid succession," he said.

A woman who works nearby said she is thankful the victims are okay.

"Bullets have no names," she said. "Meant for anybody once you pull the trigger."

Bullock said police and EMS were on the scene quickly.

"I was very impressed by the response time of the first responders," he said. "Within 60 seconds, a minute, minute-and-a-half, the police were here. Within under five minutes, two ambulances were here, everything taped off."

Petersburg police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or saw a car speeding away on West Washington Street to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

