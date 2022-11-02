Man, girl shot in Petersburg double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man and a girl were shot late Tuesday night near Lakemont Elementary School, according to Petersburg Police.

Officers were notified just before midnight about gunshots heard and a person being shot in the area of Gibbons Avenue. Shortly after, they received a call about another person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue — not far from the first location.

At one scene officers found a girl with a gunshot wound and at the other scene they found a man who had been shot, both with life-threatening injuries, according to police. They did not say which victim was found at which location.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not specified if the two shootings are related.

Anyone who was in the area and heard or saw anything can contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

