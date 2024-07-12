New information about Petersburg diesel spill

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Crater Regional Hazmat Team is investigating a large diesel fuel leak impacting Petersburg. Crews from Petersburg Fire, Fort Gregg Adams, Prince George County, and Colonial Heights are assisting in the investigation.

"Crews from Petersburg and surrounding localities, including a HAZMAT team, are currently working on a diesel leak on Jefferson Street originating from a house under renovation on Sycamore Street in Petersburg," the City of Petersburg announced Friday. "The situation is under control and there is no danger to the public. The water supply is not affected."

Jefferson Street, in front of the Petersburg Home for Ladies, has been closed due to the response.

