Police: Man found dead on Shore Street in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was found dead in the 500 block of Shore Street Tuesday morning, according to police.

Petersburg officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. for a report of a person down. The man they found was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given any other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)n 861-1212 or submit a tip on P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

