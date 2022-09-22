How filling out this survey can help fight crime in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Time is running out for people who are living in working in Petersburg to fill out a community safety survey.

The survey is aimed at both adults and young people and is designed to help curb violence in the city.

"People always come and say, what can we do to help? This survey is something you can do to help," Margo Hardy, with the Petersburg Juvenile Crime Control, said.

The survey comes when the lack of public cooperation is hampering investigations.

"Then to not have cooperation from our citizens to help us solve these crimes, it's really what's become a challenge to us," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Hardy works with young people who deal with the court system. She has seen firsthand the dangers of gun violence.

"We lose so many youth to gun violence, gang initiatives," Hardy said. "I may talk to a kid on Friday and Monday morning, he's dead."

The survey takes just about five minutes and details gathered from the answers will go to several city agencies, including the police department.

"So often we hear, where's the police, where's the government officials? Where are the citizens? We need the citizen's input on this, something as simple as a survey," Christian said.

There are a total of three surveys that need to be filled out. One of these is aimed at adults, the second at young people and the third is aimed at those who work for agencies that serve youth in the city.

The survey is paid for through a $25,000 grant. Once it is completed and the details are worked out, the city will receive a $300,000 grant aimed at preventing gun violence.

A link to the survey can be found on the City of Petersburg's Facebook page.