Petersburg community hopeful $5K reward will help find who shot 2 young kids

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Richmond FBI is looking for the person or people who shot two children in Petersburg earlier this year. Thousands of dollars are on the line with hopes to identify the shooter.

On May 22, 2021, officers were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive, within the Pecan Acres public housing sector in Petersburg for reports of a shot fired. Officers located two young children who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two had been playing with others in the common plat area of the complex when gunfire erupted.

"Today, we are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for this senseless, violent crime," Stanley Meador, the FBI Special Agent in Charge, said.

The FBI, Petersburg Police and families of the two children hope that this incentive will be enough to find out who pulled the trigger.

"You have a senseless coward that decided to come through and fire rounds randomly," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

In May, 17 bullets were fired into a group of mostly children, hitting a five-year-old girl and seven-year-old old Ja'den Briggs.

Ja'den has had multiple surgeries to repair the damage from the shooting.

"They will have to live with the wounds and scars from this senseless act," Meador said.

Now, 143 days after the shooting, Petersburg Police believe the reward will help move someone with information to come forward.

"I want whoever done it to be arrested. He's a baby. Whatever your intentions was, I don't know. But if you see a crowd full of kids, why shoot?" Varkeya Fields, Ja'den's mom, said.

"You have two innocent kids that deserve the right to be able to play in their front yards. But it kinda hits home when it's personal, when it could be your family, it could be you," Christian said.

"How would you all feel if it was your family, if it was one of your kids or brothers or sisters, you know?" Ja'den's mom said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward to help bring justice to the children, the families and the community.

Tips regarding this investigation may be provided to the FBI by calling (804) 261-1044 or submission to https://tips.fbi.gov/, or to the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 734-4222

