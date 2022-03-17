Petersburg city manager on administrative leave

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Just eight months after taking the role of Petersburg's city manager, Stuart Turille is now on administrative leave and his job may now be in the hands of the city council.

"It's a personnel issue and council has not made any formal action on anything," Petersburg mayor Sam Parham said.

Turille came into the city manager's job with a love of history and a vision for the future.

His short stay wasn't without controversy when in his early tenure, he closed down Market Square which some business owners said had helped keep their businesses afloat during the early days of the pandemic.

A new version of Market Square would never materialize.

Parham said the city will remain in good hands.

"So right now, our deputy city manager Ms. Tangela Innis is in place and so everything is carrying on, nobody is being moved around or anything so we still have the same structure," Parham said.

The Petersburg City Council is expected to discuss the future of Turille during their next meeting on Tuesday. That discussion is expected to be behind closed doors.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.