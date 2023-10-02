Petersburg City Hall closed Monday due to water main break

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg says several city buildings will be closed today due to a water main break.

The break happened at the intersection of Bank and North Sycamore streets at around noon on Sunday and caused many city buildings to be left without water or had low water pressure.

As a result of the break several buildings will be closed in the city today. That includes City Hall and the Petersburg Voter Registration Main Office on North Market Street.

City employees will be working from home while city crews work on the water main.

