Multiple Petersburg churches targeted by break-ins: ‘Lord help them'

PETERSBURG, Va. — The community is looking for answers after four area churches were broken into and burglarized within the past few weeks.

The break-ins come amid a string of burglaries across the city targeting homes and businesses.

Footprints could still be seen on the front door of God’s Love Ministry on Wythe Street on Monday.

WTVR Footprint on the door of God's Love Ministry

“It’s just devastating that someone would come in and just trash it and take from us,” said Pastor Meichell Pride. “We didn’t think this would happen to us.”

Pastor David Pride, who has co-pastored the church with Meichell for two years, walked into the sanctuary on Friday to discover everything trashed.

WTVR Pastors David and Meichell Pride

“They just pulled all the drawers out, everything all scattered all over everywhere,” David said.

They said the TV and the amp for the keyboard were taken, and it took hours to clean up the damage.

They also said files were pulled from drawers in the office and left on the floor. They said the thieves also ransacked the church kitchen, stealing the special communion table cloth.

WTVR Photos of God's Love Ministry after the reported break-in

But some of the damage, they say they take personally.

“They took his robe and they just stomped,” Meichell said. “We found the robe up there and it was just footprints all over the robe.”

“I felt like it was a personal statement of disrespect for the house of God and for the pastor, the lead pastor,” David added.

CBS 6 learned that three other churches have been broken into in the last few weeks.

Another footprint was found on the door at the historic Blandford Church. Although damage was minimal, there is concern because it is the only church in the country with all Tiffany stained glass windows.

Agape Christian Center Church on South Adams Street was broken into twice in April. The first time, a lawn mower was stolen from the storage shed. The second break-in was to the church itself, where multiple windows were damaged, donated clothing was stolen, and the area was trashed.

“I believe the enemy is busy at work and the churches, we need to come together and keep him at bay,” David said.

The Prides said they are praying for whoever is doing the break-ins.

“Lord help them, because they really have a problem, they do,” Meichell said. “They have a problem. They don’t even have honor for God.”

If you have any information about the church break-ins, call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

