Men’s cold weather shelter opens in Petersburg thanks to community donations

PETERSBURG, Va. — A private, nonprofit organization has officially opened its men’s cold weather shelter in Petersburg, made possible by the generosity of community donors.

Reverend Neil Young of First Baptist Church is preparing for his first overnight shift at the shelter.

“I expect a lot of interaction with the group,” said Young, 69, who will spend the next 16 weeks volunteering on Monday and Tuesday nights. “This will be my first night starting overnight here.”

The shelter offers a warm place to sleep for men experiencing homelessness.

“My thing is, it could have been me," Young said. "It could have been me, it could have been any one of us."

Young has long supported Pat Hines, director of the Petersburg Center for Development, in her mission to open the men’s shelter.

“A lot of people look at them in the wrong way, in the sense they’re making a choice," Young said. "But I don’t believe most of them made a choice to not have somewhere to live.”

Hines has been working tirelessly since October to reopen the shelter. Her goal is to keep the shelter open seven nights a week for 16 weeks, at a cost of $1,000 per week for staffing alone.

“Things are going great, they’re going wonderful,” Hines said, adding that the staffing expense has been fully covered thanks to donations.

However, additional costs remain, including rent, supplies, and food. While financial support is vital, Hines noted that volunteers can also help by preparing meals.

“A pot of chili, a pot of navy beans, a pot of spaghetti—that will feed them, like you would feed somebody at your kitchen table,” she said.

Hines believes that small contributions from individuals can make a big impact.

“Homelessness is a big problem. It’s a big issue. But if people take off a little portion of what they can assist with, it makes a big difference,” she said.

Reverend Young echoed the sentiment, expressing his commitment to the shelter’s mission. “I’m going to be here to do what I can do to help,” he said.

Young also highlighted another urgent need in the community: a shelter for women. “We need a women’s shelter in Petersburg. There’s a lot of women out here who need housing,” he said.

How to Help

The Petersburg Center for Development is in need of cleaning supplies, including disinfectant and large trash bags.

Monetary donations can be sent via:

Mail: Petersburg Center for Development

135 W. Tabb Street

Petersburg, VA 23803

Cash App: $PCD4Change

