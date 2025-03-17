Two dozen Petersburg kids are going to court and need your help right now

PETERSBURG, Va. — Navigating the courtroom can be intimidating, especially for children. The legal process can be confusing and frightening, often leaving them in need of support.

This is where the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program steps in.

Anna Calhoun, the CASA case manager for Petersburg, invites individuals to join their efforts in supporting children facing legal challenges to "advocate for the best interest of the child."

WTVR Anna Calhoun

Petersburg currently faces a shortage of advocates, according to Calhoun.

“Right now, we have 24 children who are waiting for an advocate, and those children come from about 14 families, so we are looking for about 20 volunteers,” she said.

No prior legal experience is required to become a CASA volunteer, but a commitment to the child throughout the legal process is essential.

Advocates typically visit the child twice a month to build rapport, and they are responsible for writing a court report to submit to the judge before hearings.

Gray Collins, the Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney, has witnessed the impact CASA advocates can have on young lives.

“I’ve seen firsthand where they can really help the child understand the legal process and see a friendly face in the courtroom,” Collins said.

WTVR Gray Collins

This friendly face is especially crucial for children who've experienced trauma.

“Sadly, for my business, we see a lot of children who have been abandoned or abused by loved ones or family members. To see that person who cares about you—who might not be related to you at all—show up to court, follow you, help you, give you advice, is amazing for those children,” Collins said.

Calhoun added that a CASA advocate dedicates about 20 hours a month to each case. Furthermore, CASA volunteers won’t need to speak in court; their primary role is to be a support system for the child.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a CASA Volunteer, reach out to Sarah-Keel Crews via email at Volunteer@grscan.com. The next training starts on April 21.

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, click here.

