Petersburg brush fire closes I-95 north for nearly 3 hours

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A brush fire in Petersburg closed Interstate 95 north for nearly three hours Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

Dispatcers received a call just after 4:50 p.m. about a fire on I-95 north at Crater Road.

"Petersburg Fire-Rescue arrived on scene within 6 minutes," a city spokesperson said. "On arrival, a heavy brush fire was showing."

Officials said 30 firefighters and 15 units spent more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

Additionally, crews from Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Fort Lee and Prince George assisted, officials said.

No one was injured, but the fire closed the interstate's northbound lanes for nearly three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

