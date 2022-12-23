Petersburg boil water alert ends, 'water is safe to drink, officials say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- People who live and work in Petersburg are being told their tap water is safe to drink and that they no longer need to boil it following repairs to the city’s main water line from Lake Chesdin Thursday afternoon.

"Residents and businesses should have full water pressure soon," Petersburg officials wrote in an email Thursday.

Officials, who previously said the boil water order was expected to continue for at least 24 hours, said around 12:15 p.m. Friday that testing showed the city's "water is safe to drink."

Officials previously advised that if people see tap water discoloration to run their water until it has cleared.

Anyone with questions about their water can call 804-733-2407.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

