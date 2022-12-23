Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg boil water alert ends, 'water is safe to drink, officials say

Top stories and weather Richmond December 21, 2022
Lake Chesdin
Posted at 1:55 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 13:59:13-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- People who live and work in Petersburg are being told their tap water is safe to drink and that they no longer need to boil it following repairs to the city’s main water line from Lake Chesdin Thursday afternoon.

"Residents and businesses should have full water pressure soon," Petersburg officials wrote in an email Thursday.

Officials, who previously said the boil water order was expected to continue for at least 24 hours, said around 12:15 p.m. Friday that testing showed the city's "water is safe to drink."

Officials previously advised that if people see tap water discoloration to run their water until it has cleared.

Anyone with questions about their water can call 804-733-2407.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone