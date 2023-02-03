He hopes this Petersburg exhibit will help highlight Black artists

RICHMOND, Va. -- For Melchizedek Messiah Shabazz, the Black Excellence Art Exhibition isn't just a chance to show off his work.

"I want to be able to enrich the community of Petersburg and have more uplifting events go around here so that people can see Petersburg in another light," Shabazz said.

Shabazz has spent months putting the art exhibition together which features 18 artists from across the Commonwealth.

"The artists featured here are all Black and people of color but anybody can come in here and support and be enriched by the creativity here," Shabazz said.

The work displayed comes in a wide range of mediums.

"Oil paintings, acrylics. You'll also see paint making, you'll see ink and graphite," Shabazz said.

While the artists featured are African American, Shabazz said the art exhibition itself is open to everyone.

"I feel like no matter what race or ethnicity you are, you'll be able to come out of here with a better understanding of Black people, Black culture, Black history and also American history," Shabazz said.

For Shabazz, producing art is a way for him and other artists to express themselves.

"Being Black is a complex experience in that it also comes with a lot of fear, given today's climate, but that shouldn't stop or hinder you from doing the things you want to pursue in life," Shabazz said.

Shabazz said he doesn't want this exhibit to be a one-off event and instead would like to see more art exhibits in Petersburg in the coming years.

The Black Art Excellence Exhibition starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. on Friday night. The event is located at 464 Byrne Street in Petersburg.